Met issues 'yellow' weather warning for Himachal

Shimla, Mar 13 (PTI) The meteorological department has issued a fresh 'yellow' weather warning for snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, an official said Wednesday.The Shimla Met centre has forecast rain and snowfall in the hill-state till Friday.Snowfall, rain is likely to occur in mid hills and thunderstorm with lightning and hail very likely to occur in low hills, plains of the state on Thursday. The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life."Yellow is the least dangerous of the weather warnings.Meanwhile, the weather in the state remained mainly dry in the last 24 hours due to slight improvement in minimum temperatures, said Manmohan Singh, director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla. While the minimum temperatures increased by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperatures increased by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius during last 24 hours, he added.However, Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul and Spiti district continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 7 degrees Celsius, said Manmohan Singh, director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla. The minimum temperature in Kalpa and Manali was 0.6 degrees Celsius each, Singh said. The minimum temperature in Kufri, Dalhousie, Chail and Shimla was 3.3, 5.2, 5.8 and 5.9 degrees Celsius respectively, he added. PTI DJI RHL