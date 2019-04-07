MeT issues yellow weather warning for Himachal

Shimla, Apr 7 (PTI) The Meteorological Department Sunday issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Himachal Pradesh, an official said.The weather department forecast thunderstorm with hail in isolated places of mid hills, including Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Solan and Sirmaur, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.The MeT office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings - it indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days that could affect people.Meanwhile, rainfall occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours, he said, adding that minimum temperatures decreased by one to two degrees Celsius Sunday. PTI DJI KJKJ