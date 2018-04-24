Metal stocks lose shine; Nalco, Hindalco plunge up to 7.5%

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Metal stocks, led by National Aluminium Company and Hindalco, tumbled up to 7.5 per cent today as global aluminium prices continued to fall.

Shares of National Aluminium Company plunged 7.54 per cent, Hindalco Industries 7.41 per cent, Vedanta Ltd 2.28 per cent, Tata Steel 1.23 per cent, Steel Authority of India Ltd 0.69 per cent and Hindustan Zinc 0.53 per cent on BSE.

Led by decline in these stocks, the BSE metal index fell by 1.82 per cent to end at 14,333.37 points.

Aluminium prices continued to fall after the US softened its stance on sanctions against Russian metals giant United Company Rusal.

"... correction in metals were due to ease in sanctions by US," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd. PTI

