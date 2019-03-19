Metallica, San Francisco Symphony to reteam for 20th-anniversary 'S&M' show

Los Angeles, Mar 19 (PTI) Legendary rock band Metallica is set to collaborate with The San Francisco Symphony for a special concert marking the 20th anniversary of their ground-breaking collaborative album 'S&M'.The one-night-only show, aptly titled 'S&M', is set for September 6 at the Chase Center, reported Billboard.The concert will also christen the new arena in downtown San Francisco. Metallica took to Facebook Monday to make the announcement."We're honored to take part in the Grand Opening of the Chase Center in San Francisco as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of S&M! "Join us at what is sure to become a cultural landmark in the Bay Area for S&M alongside the San Francisco Symphony with Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas," read the post on the metal legends' official page.Metallica will share the stage with Michael Tilson Thomas, who will conduct part of the show to kick off his final season as the symphony's longtime music director.Originally recorded live at The Berkeley Community Theatre in 1999, S&M featured the hard-rock icons performing songs like "Master of Puppets", "Until It Sleeps" and "For Whom the Bell Tolls" along with symphonic accompaniment composed by conductor Michael Kamen of The San Francisco Symphony.Tickets go on sale on Chase Center website. PTI RDSRDS