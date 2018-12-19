Metasys(R) 10.0 redefines modern building management

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Johnson Controls announces the release of Metasys 10.0, designed to deliver more unified building management. MUMBAI, India, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls, the global diversified technology and multi-industrial leader, today announced the release of Metasys 10.0, designed to deliver unified building management. This marks another major milestone since the merger between Johnson Controls and Tyco, bringing the power of its combined portfolio to the market. This latest Metasys release provides facility personnel with smarter building automation, faster responses to critical alarms and new integrations with fire detection, and security and lighting systems -- all with visibility from a single common interface. Another innovation is the Ethernet ring topology support. Metasys is the only building automation system in the market that offers this. Delivered as part of Johnson Controls strategic alliance with Cisco, it allows controllers to be configured in a ring network, avoiding risk of single point of failure, thus improving system reliability and resiliency. This is especially important in mission-critical facilities like hospitals and data centers. "As a systems integrator for building smarter buildings and cities, we deeply appreciate how important it is to provide access to critical system data from a single, intuitively-designed interface. We have been growing as a systems integrator for smarter buildings and traffic solutions in tandem with India's push toward smart cities. Metasys has always delivered a strong integrations platform, but it is even easier now for customers to integrate both HVAC and non-HVAC systems into Metasys 10.0," said Shrikant Bapat, general manager, Building Technologies & Solutions, Johnson Controls India. Johnson Controls' solutions and products are installed in many commercial buildings in India, including those requiring the most complex integrations. Improvements with the release of Metasys 10.0 include: New Metasys Application Programming Interface (API) -- API enables data to be securely extracted from Metasys 10.0 and integrated with third-party data visualization tools for robust data analysis and reporting. New integrations with CCURE 9000 Access Control and victor Video Management Systems -- New integration drivers are added to the Metasys system to provide data from CCURE 9000 Access Control and victor Video Management Systems from Tyco Security Products. Simpler integrations with lighting systems from leading lighting providers -- LED lighting and sensor networks from preferred partners are tightly integrated with the Metasys system to coordinate lighting behaviors with HVAC operation. For more information on Metasys 10.0, visit metasys.johnsoncontrols.com. About Johnson Controls Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi-industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. About Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions is making the world safer, smarter and more sustainable -- one building at a time. Our technology portfolio integrates every aspect of a building -- whether security systems, energy management, fire protection or HVACR -- to ensure that we exceed customer expectations at all times. We operate in more than 150 countries through our unmatched network of branches and distribution channels, helping building owners, operators, engineers and contractors enhance the full lifecycle of any facility. Our arsenal of brands includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, YORK, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, PENN, Sabroe, Simplex and Grinnell. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.in or follow Johnson Controls Asia Pacific on LinkedIn. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20181212/2324610-1Logo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20150623/8521504142LOGO PWRPWR