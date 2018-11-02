MeToo is real and a complex situation: Leena Yadav

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Filmmaker Leena Yadav says there are complex issues surrounding the #MeToo movement, which is a time for reflection in the industry. Leena's latest "Rajma Chawal" features Mukesh Chhabra in a cameo role. The casting director has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, post which he was suspended from his directorial debut "Kizzie Aur Manny".When asked if Chhabra's appearance in the project can be viewed problematic in the age of #MeToo, Leena told PTI, "It's a very complex thing so let's not bring that in the conversation around the film. I don't know how to answer that question because it is a time of reflecting for all of us. "#MeToo is a very real and at the same time a very complex situation which I don't want to speak in a sentence in context of one person."The "Parched" director says she is waiting to see where the #MeToo movement goes. "Right now people are being called out. What's the process, has anything been proved, what's going to happen to those? There are so many people involved from sides. It's a complex situation but I am hoping all the real things come out and nobody takes advantage of this situation," she adds. Leena was speaking on the sidelines of the 20th edition of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, where her film "Rajma Chawal" was screened. The film revolves around a father-son relationship and features Rishi Kapoor in the lead. Though Kapoor is a veteran star, Leena says he never demanded to be treated as one during the shoot. "When you decide to work, I don't think you think of anyone as a big star. You think of them as collaborators, artistes who are working together. He never asked for any special attention to make him feel like a big star. "He is a great collaborator and I enjoyed working with him because he's an amazing person who brings great wisdom and childlike energy to everything he does," she says. Leena, who has made films such as "Shabd", "Teen Patti" and "Parched", says the process of making a movie even after all these years is still difficult for her. "I never know what to do. I am always nervous and approach my film as its my first. It doesn't get easier with time but you get more confident in experimenting and trying out new stuff. One never knows if it's going to go right or wrong. "Making films is always a struggle. You don't know where are you going next, how will it be financed... Every project attracts its fate and 'Rajma Chawal' got the best people on board," she adds. The film will release on Netflix and Yadav says the steaming giant is the best platform for "Rajma Chawal". "After we finished the film, Netflix saw it and really liked it. They proposed this and I thought it was a perfect platform for a film like this which is talking about technology. For a filmmaker you want the maximum amount if audience for your film and it'll give you that," she adds. PTI JUR RB BKBK