METRO INOX is India's First Rooftop Solar Powered Cinema and South Mumbai's Largest Multiplex

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 24, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Mumbai's iconic heritage cinema METRO INOX is now South Mumbai's largest cinema and continues the celebration of legacy and luxury with the launch of their signature indulgence, INSIGNIA screens which is 100% solar powered. The fastest growing cinema chain INOX is proud to bring India's first multiplex to join the Solar revolution.The iconic Metro Cinema has celebrated the glorious cinematic history of our country since 1938. It was recently completely refurbished rekindling its heritage features by INOX Leisure Ltd, India's leading multiplex chain. Guests are treated to bespoke interiors, plush seats with ample leg room, cutting-edge sound and projection technology, razor-sharp 4K visuals and surround sound of Dolby Atmos and now the newly added INSIGNIA screens as well which also makes it South Mumbai's largest multiplex. INOX Metro is also home to Kiddles which is Mumbai's only auditorium dedicated exclusively to children. With a great Gatsby look, the all new METRO INOX is a tribute to the original designer of the iconic METRO cinema, Mr. Thomas Lamb.Siddharth Jain, Director, INOX Group says, "This is one of our many firsts in the Cinema Exhibition Industry. We are happy to be a part of the Solar revolution and what better to start it with our heritage property. METRO has been iconic to the film industry and we have done every bit of work to restore its glory and at the same time, add in our 7-star experience. We are certain that our guests will appreciate our efforts of giving them the best of experience and also contributing towards the environment. Come watch a movie at our carbon emission free cinema and support the future."Gupta Family of the Metro Realty group mention, "We are extremely proud to announce the inauguration of the first 100% Solar Powered Cinema in India. This is our commitment to the Solar revolution in India. As for Mumbai, we believe this will act as an inspiration and precedent for other developments and other areas of the city to Go Solar. In Mumbai's pursuit to become an environmentally sustainable and smart city, it is the responsibility of every citizen to participate in the solutions. This is the testament of our belief."The INSIGNIA screens is home to the best of cinematic experience which includes a complete feel of watching a movie with 7-star experience and what more, it is also a contribution towards protecting the environment. Mitigating 282 tons of CO2 during its operational life the project will significantly contribute to protecting the environment. Cleaning up Mumbai's Air whilst reducing METRO INOX's, carbon footprint and this installation will be equivalent to planting 4526 teak trees. The system is expected to generate a total of 1,33,000 electricity units annually. In its operational life of 25 years, the project would have generated about 33, 00,000 units of clean & green energy.