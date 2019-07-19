Metro Phase-IV: SC asks DDA to clarify stand on funding for 3 priority corridors

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday asked DDA to clarify whether it is agreeable to the EPCA proposal for increasing financial contribution of the Delhi Development Authority in three priority corridors of the fourth phase of the Delhi Metro project.The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), in its recent report filed in the apex court, has said that the total share of Delhi government in the three corridors is around Rs 7,844.07 crore but the Delhi Cabinet in December 2018 approved only Rs 5,994.50 crore."Therefore, the difference in financial terms is at most Rs 1,800 crore, which constitutes some 7 per cent of the total project cost of these 3 key corridors," the EPCA said.It said DDA has agreed to pay Rs 5,000 crore for the six corridors and "its contribution for the first three corridors could be increased to either partially or completely taking on the difference between the Delhi cabinet approved cost for the three corridors as against the final approved cost".The 103.94 km long phase-IV of Delhi metro will consist of six corridors -- Aerocity to Tughlakabad; Inderlok to Indraprastha; Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block; Mukundpur to Maujpur; Janakpuri West to R K Ashram and Rithala to Bawana and Narela.The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had on March 9 this year approved the 61.66 km, three priority corridors -- Aerocity to Tughlakabad, R K Ashram to Janakpuri (west) and Mukundpur to Maujpur -- at a cost of Rs 24,948.65 crore.During the hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, said that DDA can be asked to give Rs 2,500 crore for the three priority corridors out of their agreed Rs 5,000 crore for six corridors.The counsel appearing for the DDA told the court that he would seek instructions on the issue.The bench granted last opportunity to the DDA's counsel and posted the matter for hearing on July 29.The apex court had on July 12 ordered that phase-IV of the Delhi metro project, which is estimated to add around 18.6 lakh riders per day, be implemented forthwith and construction work for it be started.Of the 103.94 km to be constructed under phase-IV, 37.01 km will be underground while around 66.92 km will be elevated. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 46,845 crore.As per Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), its operational network is 343 km with current average daily ridership of nearly 28 lakh.The EPCA report has said that phase-IV of the metro "will add significantly to the public transport infrastructure in the city. This combined with buses and last-mile connectivity (pedestrian and other facilities) would greatly improve the public transport network in the city and provide options for car-free travel".During the hearing on Friday, the bench also dealt with a separate application filed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation which is seeking permission for buying and registration of diesel vehicles which would be used for civic works."We want to know if other variants (like petrol or CNG) are also available or not," the bench observed and asked the EPCA to submit a report on its factual and technical aspect after consultation with experts from the field."We are getting technology which are thrown out all over the world and we are getting these because it is cheap," the bench observed during the hearing.It posted the matter for hearing in the first week of August.The bench also dealt with another application filed by the Delhi Police seeking its permission for registration of BS-IV diesel vehicles for using them as jail van.The amicus said that since the order banning registration of diesel vehicles in Delhi was passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the applicant should approach the tribunal."We should not be doing everything. Go to the NGT. Everybody should not come to us," the bench said.These issue have cropped up before the court as it is hearing a matter relating to air pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region. PTI ABA SA