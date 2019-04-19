Metro services affected on Red Line, Blue Line due to tech snag

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Services were affected on the Red Line and a section of the Blue Line corridors of the Delhi Metro on Thursday evening due to technical glitches, officials said.The snag on the Blue Line, which connects Dwarka to Noida Electronic City, affected services for around 30 minutes, a senior official said.The glitch affected services between Ramkrishna Mission Ashram and Dwarka metro stations.However, services were later restored."The Red Line corridor was affected too and trains were running less frequently than usual. Services were affected for some time but were later restored," he said.Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad. PTI KND ANBANB