Metro services affected on Yellow Line due to technical snag

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Services were disrupted on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro on Tuesday morning due to a technical glitch, leaving many passengers stranded.The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in the city to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.Due to the snag, commuters had a hard time reaching their destinations and many passengers were stranded at the Qutub Minar station."Due to a technical snag at a station, train services have been affected on the Yellow Line. The issue is being rectified," a senior DMRC official said.Trains are being run between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur and between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar temporarily, he said."There will be no train movement between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar," he added.Chhattarpur station falls between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar. The train services were hit around 9.32 am due to breakdown of the overhead wire (OHE) at Sultanpur station, leading to tripping of power supply in the section, DMRC officials said.The passengers of the two trains which were passing through the section at that time were deboarded and services were resumed by running trains in short loops, they said."Train services are being run between Samaypur Badli and Qutab Minar section of Yellow Line at a frequency of around 3 minutes, while on Sultanpur-HUDA City Centre sections, trains are running at a frequency of around eight minutes," the officials said.Normal services on the Yellow Line will resume as soon as the OHE is restored, they said.The DMRC is running feeder buses in the affected section to provide relief to the commuters, they added.