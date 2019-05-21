Metro services affected on Yellow Line due to technical snag

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Services were disrupted on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro on Tuesday morning due to a technical glitch, leaving many passengers stranded. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in the city to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon. Due to the snag, commuters had a hard time reaching their destination and many passengers were stranded at the Qutub Minar station."Due to a technical snag at Chattarpur, train services have been affected on the Yellow Line. The issue is being rectified," a senior DMRC official said. Trains are being run in following loops temporarily -- between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur and between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar, he said. "There will be no train movement between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar," he said. PTI KND VIT DVDV