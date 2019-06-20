scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Metro services on all lines to begin early on Yoga Day

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Seeking to facilitate maximum commuters on the International Day of Yoga, metro services will begin from the terminal stations of all lines on Friday from 4 am, DMRC officials said.Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am and normal services will resume thereafter, they said."Metro services will begin from the terminal stations of all lines from 4 am tomorrow (Friday) to facilitate the public in reaching various venues for the celebrations," a senior DMRC official said.A host of activities have been planned by the government and other agencies to mark the occasion in the national capital. PTI KND RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos