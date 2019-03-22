Metro services on Blue line briefly disrupted: DMRC

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Metro services on the Blue line was briefly disrupted on Friday after a girl allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at Noida sector 16 station, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. "Delay in service between Noida Electronic City and Dwarka Sector 21 after a girl jumped in front of an approaching train at Noida sector-16 heading towards Dwarka at around 10.45 am," a DMRC spokesperson said. Services on all other lines remained unaffected, he said. "I could not make it to office on time since the metro services on my route was delayed for about 20 minutes," said a commuter. PTI KND AMP AMP TDSTDS