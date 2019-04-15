Metropolis Healthcare shares close 9 pc higher after debut trade

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Shares of diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare Limited jumped 9 per cent against the issue price of Rs 880 per share in its debut trade Monday. The company's scrip debuted at Rs 960, a sharp gain of 9.09 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 11.51 per cent to Rs 981.30. It finally closed the trade at Rs 959.55, up 9.03 per cent. On NSE, shares jumped 8.54 per cent to close at Rs 955.20. On the traded volume front, 6.13 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 72 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day. The company's market valuation was at Rs 4,814.90 crore on the BSE. The initial public offering (IPO) of Metropolis Healthcare was subscribed 5.83 times earlier this month. The price range for the Rs 1,200-crore IPO was fixed at Rs 887-880 per share. PTI SUM ANSANS