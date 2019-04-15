Metropolis Healthcare shares rally 9 pc on market debut

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Shares of diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare Limited Monday made their market debut by rallying 9 per cent against the issue price of Rs 880 per share. The company's scrip debuted at Rs 960, a sharp gain of 9 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It later jumped 10.22 per cent to Rs 970. On NSE, shares listed 8.86 per cent higher at Rs 958. The company's market valuation was at Rs 4,729.84 crore on the BSE. On the volume front, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 31 lakh shares on the NSE in morning session. The initial public offering (IPO) of Metropolis Healthcare was subscribed 5.83 times earlier this month. The price range for the Rs 1,200-crore IPO was fixed at Rs 887-880 per share. PTI SUM ANSANS