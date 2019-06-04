Metropolitan magistrate of Karkardooma court duped of Rs 35,000

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A metropolitan magistrate of the Karkardooma court was allegedly duped after multiple withdrawals were made fraudulently from his bank account, police said Tuesday. The magistrate said Rs 35,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from his savings account in a private bank through multiple transactions on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said. When he contacted the bank, it said the money was withdrawn from an ATM kiosk atRBI colony. Police said Rs 35,000 was withdrawn in four transactions. A case was registered and a probe was underway, a senior police officer said. Police are also scanning the CCTV footage of the ATM kiosk from where the money was withdrawn in order to identify the accused and establish the exact sequence of events, he said. PTI AMP AMP SNESNE