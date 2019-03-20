MG India signs Benedict Cumberbatch as brand ambassador

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) MG (Morris Garages) India Wednesday said it has roped in British actor Benedict Cumberbatch as its brand ambassador. The company, which is gearing up to launch sports utility vehicle 'Hector' in the middle of this year to kick off its journey in the country, said the acclaimed actor will be the face of MG India."As one of the most recognised and beloved cultural icons from the UK, Benedict has a lot in common with Morris Garages," MG India Managing Director and CEO Rajeev Chaba said.Benedict has, throughout his career, experimented with various types of roles across stage productions, TV shows and movies to push the bar ever higher, something which resonates with MGs commitment to technological innovation, Chaba added. On his part, Benedict said: "I have grown up seeing and reading about MGBs and MG Midgets, recognising MG as a classic and iconic brand. I am delighted to be a part of the launch of the new MG in India with the MG Hector, which may well be a classic of the future." PTI RKL RKL ANUANU