MG Motor India Partners With PeopleStrong to Recruit More Women Professionals Across Sales and Service Outlets

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, April 10, 2019/PRNewswire/ --- PeopleStrong to conduct new hiring for MG in customer-facing areas; - Hiring in strategic profiles such as front-end/back-end showroom operations, service, call centre, sales, and management, as well as in finance, IT and CRM to be focused on women candidates Underlining its commitment towards strong diversity within its workforce, carmaker MG (Morris Garages) Motor India announced its partnership with PeopleStrong, India's largest HR Tech and Talent Acquisition solutions company. The association is aimed at increasing the hiring of female professionals across its upcoming sales and service outlets.As part of the tie-up, MG Motor India will hire a significant number of women professionals in customer-facing roles such as front-end/back-end showroom operations, service, call centre, sales, and management. PeopleStrong will be extending its premium digital recruitment services to MG Motor India, helping the brand recruit around 3,500 dealership staff in two phases. The first phase of hiring will span the next six months and will focus on recruiting a total of around 2,000 dealership staff across the carmaker's widespread network of 110 sales and service outlets in India.Commenting on the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "As part of our commitment towards a diverse workforce, MG Motor India plans to extend its focus on women participation to customer-facing areas such as showrooms, as well. Most of the front-line job responsibilities will be given to women in our sales and service outlets, aiming at a heightened and caring ownership and service experience for our customers. The role of women at MG is even more profound from manufacturing operations to end-product contribution, with an aim to be the domain leader when it comes to providing equal employment opportunities to all genders, across all levels."PeopleStrong has a strong presence in the talent acquisition domain and comes with the required market intelligence, as well as a proven and successful track record within the automotive space. Commenting on the association, Devashish Sharma, Founding Member & Chief of Recruitment Business - PeopleStrong, said, "We are really excited to power MG Motor's journey in India as its talent acquisition partner, with a special focus on increasing women's representation within its workforce. Through its standardized processes and AI-enabled digital matchmaking, PeopleStrong will provide tailored skillsets required to establish MG's strong foothold within the Indian market. MG Motor has already made some ground-breaking decisions by highlighting its preference to hire women sales leaders for its dealerships. This specific domain has, until now, been the bastion of men in the Indian automotive sector, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities."MG Motor India is a future-ready organization that sets the industry benchmarks not only in terms of a young & smart work culture, but also in terms of diversity; female employees already account for 31 percent of the company's total workforce and it plans to further increase the number of women hires in the future. With a focus on three key pillars - diversity, innovation and safety, MG Motor India is in the process of building a strong base for its future operations.About PeopleStrong PeopleStrong is a leading HR Technology and Talent Acquisition Solutions company from India. On its journey of writing the #NewCodeofWork, PeopleStrong delivers its technology and services in one offering, using its on-demand technology product PeopleStrong Alt, which has distilled tens of thousands of hours of natural research and development (R&D) - a decade long experience of servicing the HR functions of top Indian companies. Known for its penchant to innovate, PeopleStrong has many firsts to its name, the recent one being the application of Machine Learning in Recruitment (through Match Making) and Employee Experience (through India's first HR Chatbot, Jinie). For a decade now, PeopleStrong's technology and solutions have been enriching experiences at work for 700,000+ users at 250+ organizations across 14+ industries. It is the only company in India to be recruiting successfully for a permanent job every 5 minutes.About MG Motor India Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has more than a million loyal fans, making it by far one of the world's largest clubs for a single brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic and innovative brand over the last 94 years. With plans to soon introduce its brand of vehicles in the Indian market, MG Motor India has commenced its manufacturing operations at its car manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujarat. The first of these modern MG cars - "HECTOR" will be made available to the Indian customers in the second quarter of this year.Source: PeopleStrong HR Services Pvt. Ltd PWRPWR