MGID Announces Partnership With Network18 Media & Investments Limited

MGID, a global ad network specializing in native advertising, has announced its partnership with Network18 Media & Investments Limited - one of the largest media conglomerates with interests in broadcasting, digital, movies, e-commerce, magazines, mobile content and allied businesses. This partnership comes to the heels of MGID's new regional development strategy with the Indian market in its focus. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772886/MGID_Logo.jpg ) From now on MGID's advertisers have exclusive access to the following websites: news18.com, firstpost.com, moneycontrol.com and overdrive.in, where they can effectively deliver their brand's message to the relevant audiences through native placements. "Network18 offers its visitors digital content of high quality and utility. With MGID's non-intrusive content recommendations we are now able to provide added value to the readers, and open new possibilities for the brands interested in reaching their target audience through engaging native ad solutions," comments Vladyslav Stadnyk, Head of Business Development at MGID. "Partnership with Network18 Group is a new step for MGID on the way to expanding the company's reach in the Indian market," he adds. MGID has previously announced its strategy towards increasing the company's market share in India in 2019, introducing its outside-the-box native advertising solution to the advertising agencies. About MGID MGID is a global innovative pioneer in native advertising. Since its foundation in 2008 the company has become a leading content discovery platform targeting 850 million unique readers with 165 billion recommendations monthly.MGID helps publishers to retain users on their sites and monetize their traffic; connects brand marketers and advertisers to their target audience through personalized content recommendations, and consequently, drives revenue growth for all participants of the native advertising ecosystem.