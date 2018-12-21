MGID Has Achieved the TAG "Certified Against Fraud" Seal

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with AsiaNet. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) LOS ANGELES, December 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-AsiaNet/ -- MGID, a global pioneer in native advertising, announced that the Trustworthy Accountability Group [https://www.tagtoday.net/] (TAG) has granted MGID the TAG "Certified Against Fraud" Seal, recognizing MGID's compliance with the rigorous requirements of the program to combat fraudulent traffic across the digital advertising supply chain. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772886/MGID_Logo.jpg) Founded by the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), Association of National Advertisers (ANA), and Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), TAG is the leading global certification program fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. Companies that are shown to comply with the Certified Against Fraud Guidelines are awarded the Certified Against Fraud Seal, which they can use to publicly communicate their commitment to combating fraud. "Due to the fraudulent traffic problem, an advertiser has to spend 20% more to get 100 conversions now than 2 years ago," said Sergii Denysenko, MGID CEO. "That's why we developed our proprietary anti-fraud system, which enables us to deliver 96% real human traffic. We've put a lot of effort into this project, and we are very proud that TAG has recognized MGID's commitment to fight fraud traffic and deliver quality advertising results," he adds. "The successfully address ad fraud, our industry must join together to adopt high standards that cut off the flow of money to the fraudsters and criminals who profit from fraud," said Rachel Nyswander Thomas, TAG's SVP of Operations and Policy. "We are pleased to welcome MGID as one of the recipients of the TAG 'Certified Against Fraud' Seal, and we look forward to continuing to work with MGID to create a fraud-free, transparent, and brand-safe advertising environment."About MGID MGID is a global innovative pioneer in native advertising. Since its foundation in 2008, the company has become a leading content discovery platform targeting 850 million unique readers with 165 billion recommendations monthly. MGID helps publishers to retain users on their sites and monetize their traffic; connects brand marketers and advertisers to their target audience through personalized content recommendations, and consequently, drives revenue growth for all participants of the native advertising ecosystem. SOURCE: MGID PWRPWR