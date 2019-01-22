MGNREGA will be strengthened, dues will be cleared: Pilot

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said Tuesday that the MGNREGA will be strengthened in the state and the dues will be cleared soon. Pilot said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was stopped for the last three to four years but a special campaign has been initiated across the state from January 5 after which work days under the scheme increased to 23.46 lakh from 12.52 lakh. He said Rajasthan is a leading state in terms of MGNREGA and the 'Kaam Maango Abhiyan' under the scheme has been started by the government. The Congress leader said 83 per cent payment is being made on time under the scheme. Replying to a question raised by CPI(M) legislator Girdhari Lal, he said 9,026 construction projects were completed from January 1 to till date in Bikaner district. He said dues of Rs 3757.51 lakh are yet to be cleared under the MGNREGA. Pilot assured the House that dues will be cleared after receiving funds from the Union Rural Development Ministry. PTI AG SNESNE