MH-BRIDGESTONE-WATER

Bridgestone collaborates in water conservation scheme in Maha

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Bridgestone India today said it has joined hands with the Maharashtra government and the UNICEF to launch a water conservation and drinking water security scheme in three districts of the state.

The scheme, Drops of Hope, will cover Pune, Latur and Osmanabad districts, the company said in a release.

As part of the collaboration, Bridgestone India will contribute Rs 3.9 crore for the project over a period of three years, it said.

The focus of the project is to develop robust drinking water security and safety plans and also involves a baseline survey to understand the existing situation as well as assess the future impact, the company said.

"Bridgestone India will provide support to the UNICEF in undertaking training and skill development of community members and key officials at the village, block and district level to build water supply structures and ensure their proper maintenance," said Yoshikazu Shida, CEO and COO, Bridgestone Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

The partnership involves deployment of models that aim to create a mechanism to ensure drinking water security. Communities will be encouraged to access available funds set aside for village development which also encompasses water security, he said.

Yasmin Ali Haque, representative, UNICEF India, said, "By implementing this programme in partnership with Water Supply and Sanitation Department of Government of Maharashtra,

Through this programme, "we hope to find sustainable solutions to the drinking water scarcity problem in the state which can hopefully be further replicated across the country", said UNICEF India representative Yasmin Ali Haque.