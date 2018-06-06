MH-CHEMICAL FERTILISERS BAN

Maha govt considering ban on chemical fertilisers: Kadam

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is "seriously considering" imposing a ban on chemical fertilisers, as their use is leading to increase in toxic materials in food, Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said here today.

After an effective implementation of plastic ban, a ban on chemicals fertilisers too is feasible, he added.

On March 23, the state government imposed a ban on a slew of one-time-use plastic products.

"The entire world has decided to ban plastic. People have also become aware of the consequences of use of plastic, and on their own they have stopped using polythene bags and started using cloth and paper bags," Kadam said, speaking at an event here.

"The proportion of carbon dioxide in the air has increased. The temperature is rising. Hence farmers are facing the danger of droughts. Proportion of toxic materials in food is increasing due to the use of chemical fertilisers," he said, adding that people are suffering from life-threatening diseases because of it.

"Therefore, the environment department is seriously considering banning chemical fertilisers, after banning plastic. If the message that one should not use plastic carry bags but use only cloth bags can be spread from house to house, then a ban on chemical fertilisers can be implemented (effectively) as well," Kadam said. PTI MM KRK KRK KRK