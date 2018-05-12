MH-EXHIBITION

Global exhibition on services sector in Mumbai from May 15

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Over 5,000 entrepreneurs from 100 countries are expected to take part in an exhibition on the services sector being organised by the Maharashtra government here from May 15.

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the Global Exhibition on Services. The four-day show will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Center in suburban Goregaon.

A government official said more than 5,000 service entrepreneurs from 100 countries, active in 22 sectors, will be participating in the conference.

Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu will attend the inaugural function.

"The services sector has a big share in the countrys development as well as in industrial production. In view of this, the Global Exhibition on Services is being organised from 2015," the official said.

The event, whose first three editions had been organised in New Delhi and Noida, will facilitate the services sector in the country, he said.

The exhibition, being held in association with the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry, is being held for the first time in the economic capital of the country, said the official.

In addition, the Services Export Promotion Council and the Confederation of Indian Industry are also involved in the event.

"The services sector has been a very important tool for the economic growth of India. More than 5,000 industrialists from 100 countries active in 22 sectors will participate in this exhibition," the official said.

"The purpose of the exhibition is to showcase global services in the sector and create more opportunities in the industry in India," he added.

Representatives from service entities active in technology, tourism and hospitality, transport, commerce and finance, construction and engineering, legal field, media, environment and education, among others, will take part in the conference. PTI MM RSY RSY RSY