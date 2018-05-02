MH-FADNAVIS-EMAAR

EMAAR to invest in food processing sector in Maha: Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today that EMAAR, a UAE-based company intends to invest in the food processing sector in the state.

The chief minister gave this information after attending a meeting in Delhi chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said during prime ministers recent visit to UAE, there was a discussion on food security issues.

"EMAAR intends to invest in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in food processing sector. EMAAR team from UAE to visit Mumbai tomorrow and will zero down their plans for investment in next 30 days," Fadnavis said in a tweet.

"This will give us an assured buyer for our vegetables, fruits, food production, etc, in turn bringing more money in our farmers hand and will prevent wastage of food," he tweeted.

Fadnavis said he also met Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha to request allowing use of fibre network of telecom companies for speedy implementation of Mahanet, a project aimed at digitally connecting all gram panchayats in Maharashtra.

"The minister"assured to all a meeting for the same next week," he tweeted. PTI MR MR