MH-FIRE-CHEMICALS

Fire breaks out in aromatic chemicals unit near Mumbai

Alibaug, Apr 26 (PTI) A major fire broke out after a blast at a chemicals factory in adjoining Raigad district today, a senior official said.

Fire broke out at the factory of Privi Organics, which has two manufacturing plants in the MIDC area of Mahad, Raigad district collector Dr Vijay Suryawanshi told PTI.

Privi Organics manufactures aromatic chemicals, the IAS officer said.

There was a blast in one of the plants shortly after noon, Suryawanshi said. "The fire spread fast due to strong wind and engulfed the plant, spreading to a nearby industrial oil company," he added.

There were no reports of any casualties, he said.

Ten fire tenders from Mahad and adjoining areas were rushed to the site, he said. Water tankers, JCBs and dumpers with mud were also deployed, he said.

The hydrogen tank in the Privi Organics plant was isolated to avoid a major mishap, Suryawanshi said. PTI COR VT VT