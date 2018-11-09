MHA delegation discusses security issues with J&K Governor

Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) A delegation of the home ministry Friday met J&K governor Satya Pal Malik here and discussed security related issues in the state, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.Led by Gyanesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (J&K), the delegation of Central Government Officers met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan, the official added. Manish Garg Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) accompanied the group. The Jammu and Governor (J&K) Governor discussed with Kumar a range of issues relating to effective maintenance of law and order and internal security and the safeguarding of International Border, Line of Control and Line of Actual Control, the official said. While Kumar apprised the Governor about the steps being taken to boost transmission signal of Doordarshan and Radio Kashmir in the state particularly in its remote and border areas.The Governor also discussed about providing enhanced opportunities to the youth in the state for getting them involved in creative and other constructive activities as well as strengthening of education infrastructure in the state. PTI AB RHL