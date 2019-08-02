MHA enhances honorarium of Special Police Officers in J-K

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Union government on Friday enhanced the monthly honorarium of Special Police Officers in Jammu and Kashmir as they will now get Rs 6,000 to Rs 18,000, depending on their services.According to an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, as many as 10,821 Special Police Officers (SPOs), who have completed 15 years of service, will get the monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000, a hike of Rs 6,000.Similarly, 5,132 SPOs, who have completed 10 years of service, will get Rs 15,000, a hike of Rs 6,000.A total of 4,436 SPOs, who have completed five years of service, will get Rs 12,000, a hike of Rs 3,000.As many as 1,134 SPOs, who have completed three years of service, will get Rs 9,000, a hike of Rs 3,000.On the other hand, 8,590 SPOs, who have completed less than three years of service, will get Rs 6,000, the order said.The Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir assist the state police in various functions, including that of intelligence gathering, an official said.Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's rule. PTI ACB SRY