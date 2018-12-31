MHA extends deadline for NGOs to submit annual returns on foreign funds

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Centre has extended the deadline for NGOs to submit online the annual income and expenditure statement on foreign funds till March 31, 2019.The Home Ministry in a notification said the decision has been taken following representations from various NGOs which have faced difficulties in filing the annual returns on their foreign contributions.It has been decided to extend the last date of filing the mandatory online annual returns for 2017-18 from December 31, 2018, to March 31, 2019, the notification said.As per the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, all NGOs receiving funds from abroad have to mandatory file their annual returns online within nine months of completion of each financial year.The Home Ministry often cancels the FCRA registration of NGOs which fail to submit the returns on time.The FCRA provides that associations registered under the Act shall submit electronically online annual report with scanned copies of income and expenditure statement, receipts and payment account, balance sheet etc. for every financial year within nine months of the closure of the financial year.Such associations, which do not receive foreign contribution during a particular year, are also required to furnish an NIL return for that financial year within the aforesaid period. PTI ACB DPB