MHA gives nod to rename 'Durjanpur' in MP's Katni as 'Shivdham'

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Centre has approved a proposal to change the name of a village in Madhya Pradesh from 'Durjanpur' to 'Shivdham', officials said on Tuesday.The central government's nod was given to the proposal of the Madhya Pradesh government sent last year before the Assembly elections held in November.Approval has been given to the proposal to change the name of 'Durjanpur' in Katni district in Madhya Pradesh to 'Shivdham', a Home Ministry official said.The move came after the Home Ministry got no objection from the Geographical Survey of India (GSI), the Department of Post, the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Earth Sciences.With the central government's green signal, the state government now can issue the necessary notification announcing the renaming of 'Durjanpur' as 'Shivdham', the official said.Some of the name change proposals which were cleared by the Home Ministry in recent past include Arikkod as Areekode in Malappura, Kerala, Laxman Garh(Adawala) as Adawala in Rajasamand, Rajasthan, Landgewadi as Narsinhagaon in Sangali, Maharashtra, Samphur as Sanphure in Kiphire, Nagaland, Pindari as Pandu-Pindara in Jind, Haryana, Robertsganj railway station as Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, Gulbarga railway station as Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Panki railway station as Panki Dham in Kanpur, UP, Ismailpur as Pichanwa Khurd in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan and Miyon Ka Bara as Maheshnagar in Barmer, Rajasthan. PTI ACB ACB DVDV