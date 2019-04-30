MHA notice on Rahul's citizenship rubbish, ruling party's fear of losing may be behind it: Priyanka

(Eds: Updating with additional inputs) Amethi (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday termed "rubbish" the MHA notice to her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his citizenship status, and claimed that the ruling party's "fear of losing" the Lok Sabha polls might have prompted this move."I have never heard such rubbish. All know Rahul Gandhi was born, raised here," she said."The entire Hindustan knows that Rahul Gandhi is a Hindustani... he was born before them... he was brought up before them...he grew up before them...what rubbish is this?" Priyanka shot back when asked about the notice issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.Asked about the intention behind it, she said, "I have not heard anything like this, it seem that it is out of fear that they might be losing."The MHA has asked Rahul Gandhi to clarify within a fortnight his "factual position" on a complaint questioning his citizenship status. The notice was served following a representation from the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.Citing the letter, the Home Ministry said it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 with Gandhi as one of its directors.Swamy's letter also mentioned that in the British company's annual returns filed on October 10, 2005, and October 31, 2006, Gandhi's date of birth has been given as June 19, 1970, and he had declared his nationality as British, the ministry said.An objection on the citizenship issue was also raised by an independent candidate against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, but the returning officer declared his nominations papers as valid on scrutiny.Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency which goes to polls in the fifth phase of voting on May 6. PTI SAB SMI NSDNSD