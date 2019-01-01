MHA's new Twitter handle to combat cybercrime

Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs has launched a dedicated Twitter handle @CyberDost to create awareness about cybercrime. "The Twitter handle is regularly educating people not to share their user IDs, passwords, ATM/Credit Card PIN, OTPs etc," said a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) addressed to chief secretaries of all states.The Twitter handle, according to the communication, also informs people about various channels through which they can file complaints against incidents of cybercrime."The handle is also aimed at mitigating possibility of commotion in normal business activities or losses due to cybercrime and misuse of cyberspace for promoting vulgarity," it said, adding with a whopping increase in use of technology, some people were becoming victims of various cybercrimes such as cyber bullying and extortion."The Twitter handle has been launched to spread attentiveness in preventing these crimes to a considerable level," the communication said.It said the information shared on the Twitter handle will boost the basic knowledge about cybercrime and the precautions to be taken for deterrence thereof."The general public is requested to make use of the twitter handle @CyberDost and register their complaints through the same," it added. PTI AB SRY