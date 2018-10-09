MHIS-IV to be rolled out by December-end: Meghalaya minister

Shillong, Oct 9 (PTI) Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS-IV), which is a modified version of the Centre's ambitious Ayushman Bharat Yojana with additional benefits, will be rolled out by the end of December, said state minister A L Hek on Tuesday. "MHIS-IV is expected to be launched before Christmas. It incorporates features of Ayushman Bharat Yojna with some additional benefits," Hek told reporters here. The MHIS-III scheme ended on September 25 this year after two extensions. Nearly 8 lakh families, including 3.41 lakh from the lowest income category, will get benefits under MHIS-IV, Hek told reporters here. Under the proposed MHIS-IV, beneficiaries can choose from 2,560 treatment packages, where as 1,300 packages are available under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The lowest bidder for implementation of the scheme in Meghalaya quoted Rs 1,999 per household, the health minister said, adding that this would have resulted in an expenditure of Rs 177 crore annually. The centre has fixed a ceiling of Rs 1,050 per household which would have cost the state Rs 65 crore. The health minister said the negotiations with the lowest bidder failed and the state was compelled to float another tender. "The re-tendering process will be completed at the earliest. We are set to launch the MHIS-IV before Christmas," the health minister reiterated. The state government paid a premium of Rs 911 for each family under the MHISIII, while the lowest bid for MHISIV was Rs 1,999, said Pravin Bakshi, health secretary. He said the state government is trying to re-negotiate and reduce the cost for certain packages in the scheme, like lowering the rate for admission in general ward fixed from Rs 1,800 per day to Rs 1,000. Meghalaya has a NDA government headed by Conrad K Sangma of National People's Party (NPP) in which BJP and some regional parties are partners. PTI JOP SNS INDIND