MIB reboot titled 'Men in Black International'

Los Angeles, Dec 7 (PTI) The reboot of "Men in Black" series has been titled "Men in Black International".The film, directed by F Gary Gray, will feature Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the lead.According to Collider, a logo has also been designed of the reboot, which is set to hit the theatres on June 14 next year.Hemsworth and Thompson, who reunite after starring in "Thor: Ragnarok", are playing Agent H and Agent M respectively, the alien-fighting and world-saving characters portrayed by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the original film trilogy.The cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson and Hemsworth's older brother Liam. Neeson is playing the head of the Men in Black organisation in London, where the story begins.Walter F Parkes and Laurie MacDonald, who produced the original movies, return as producers, while Steven Spielberg is coming back to executive produce.Hemsworth had recently announced on Instagram that the film has wrapped shooting."Thats a wrap on MIB for me!! From London to Morocco to Italy and NYC. Thank you to all the fantastic cast and crew who took part on this epic journey and our director F.Gary Gray, cheers for the fun times, big laughs and solid memories, the actor had written. PTI RB RBRB