Michael Buble to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (PTI) Michael Buble will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.According to Variety, the 43-year-old singer-musician will receive the recognition on November 16 in front of the W Hollywood Hotel.It would be the 2,650th star to be added to the legendary sidewalk. Buble's first album was 'BaBalu' and the singer-songwriter went on to record several popular albums, before shooting to fame with his 2011 'Christmas' LP.Winner of four Grammys and multiple Juno Awards, Buble, known for his soulful jazz sound, has sold over 60 million records worldwide. He came out with 'To Be Loved' in 2013, before the release of his ninth studio album 'Nobody But Me' three years later. Buble's next LP 'love', produced by David Foster and longtime collaborator Jochem van der Saag, will be out on November 16.Guest speakers at the event include Walk of Famer David Foster, Priscilla Presley and Tom Corson, co-Chairman and COO of Warner Bros Records. PTI RDSRDS