Michael Caine to play miserable author in 'Best Sellers'

Cannes, May 15 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Michael Caine is set to star as a retired miserable author in "Best Sellers".According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film marks the directorial debut of Lina Roessler.To save a boutique publishing house, an ambitious young editor goes on a wild book tour with an aloof, sharp-witted yesteryear author (Caine) who wants to live out his days in peace: reads the plot of the movie.The film is based on Anthony Grieco's original screenplay, which won a 2015 Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting award.While Foresight Unlimited is handling international sales and introducing the film to buyers in Cannes, Cassian Elwes will handle the domestic market."'Best Sellers' may become one of Michael Caine's greatest and funniest triumphs. With 'bullsh**e' as his rallying cry, Caine weaves a character that is hilarious in its rage, yet so touching in its vulnerability. 'Best Sellers' is just a wonderful script," Foresight's Mark Damon.An official Canada-UK co-production, the film goes on floors in Canada mid-July. PTI RDSRDS