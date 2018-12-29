Michael Fishman and Jennifer Briner split

Los Angeles, Dec 29 (PTI) Actor Michael Fishman and his wife of nearly 20 years Jennifer Briner have parted ways. Briner filed documents for legal separation from Fishman on Thursday. Fishman is best known for playing DJ Conner on the long-running series "Roseanne" and its spin-off "The Conners".According to TMZ, the actor, 37, said the decision to split with Briner is amicable. The duo, who wed in 1999, have been in the process separating since June 2017 but was delayed when production on "Roseanne" was halted. PTI SHDSHD