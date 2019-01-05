Michael Pena joins CBS Films comedy 'Lexi'

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) Michael Pena has joined the cast of the CBS Films comedy "Lexi", which features Adam Devine and Alexandra Shipp in the lead.According to the Hollywood Reporter, "The Hangover" writers Jon Lucas and Scott Moore are directing the indie project. Suzanne Todd is producing, with production in San Francisco to run through February 15.The story revolves around Devine's character, who loves his smartphone more than anything else in his life, and Shipp plays his romantic interest. PTI SHDSHD