Michael Pena's 'Fantasy Island' to release in 2020

Los Angeles, Dec 2 (PTI) Sony Pictures and Blumhouse's movie adaptation of popular television series "Fantasy Island" will hit the theatres on Feb 28, 2020.According to Variety, the movie stars Michael Pena as Mr Roarke. Lisa Hale will play one of the guests at a mysterious island where people can live out their fantasies for a price. Jimmy O Yang has also been cast along with Portia Doubelday, Maggie Q and Ryan Hansen.The "Fantasy Island" television series, which ran for seven seasons on the ABC Network from 1977 to 1984, dealt with dark themes and the supernatural.Ricardo Montalban played the role of Mr Roarke in the television series. Jeff Wadlow is directing the film and penning the script with Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs.