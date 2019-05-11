Michael Rooker in talks to play King Shark in 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Los Angeles, May 11 (PTI) Actor Michael Rooker is in negotiations to star as King Shark in the upcoming "Suicide Squad" sequel, to be directed by James Gunn.The comic book-based role would mark yet another feather in his cap as the 64-year-old actor has previously played Yondu Udonta in Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, reported The Wrap.Rooker has also worked in Gunn's productions -- "The Belko Experiment" and "Brightburn".If finalised, Rooker will join fellow franchise newcomers -- Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior -- as well as returning cast members Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney.Gunn will write and direct the movie, which is expected to get into production later this year."The Suicide Squad" sequel is slated to be released on August 5, 2021. PTI RB SHDSHD