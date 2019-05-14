Micheal Keaton to star in 'Goodrich'

Los Angeles, May 14 (PTI) Veteran actor Micheal Keaton is all set to play the lead in "Goodrich", a family drama directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer. The "Birdman" actor will be playing the role of Andy Goodrich, who seeks help form his adult daughter to raise his young twins after his second wife abandons him. The screenplay was also penned by Meyers-Shyer, who is also producing the project alongside Amy Pascal and Keaton.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the shooting of the film is scheduled to start later this year. Meyers-Shyer is best known for her film, "Home Again" starring Reese Witherspoon as the lead. Keaton was last seen in the animated movie, "Dumbo," directed by Tim Burton. PTI CORR SHDSHD