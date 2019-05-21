Michelin brings new tyre range for Indian market

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) French tyre major Michelin Tuesday said it has launched Primacy 4ST tyres in India. The tyre provides a high level performance on wet roads and has been launched after being in development for over three years. "This new range will provide motorists with the pleasure of driving without compromising on performance, safety and longevity," Michelin India Executive Vice President Mohan Kumar said. Several Michelin patented technologies have been combined to provide this range with very high performance levels due to a new rubber compound and tread pattern which has been optimised to offer a high performance levels, he added. Designed for hatchbacks, entry-level to premium sedans and cross-overs, the Primacy 4ST is already original equipment (OE) homologated by Mercedes, Volkswagen and Toyota for certain models in specific markets across the world. PTI MSS RUJ RVKMKJ