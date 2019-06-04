Michelin, GM unveil airless tyre prototype for passenger vehicles

By Munish Shekhavat Montreal, Jun 4 (PTI) French tyre major Michelin along with General Motors Tuesday unveiled an airless tyre prototype for passenger vehicles, which could hit the markets as early as 2024. The Uptis Prototype is airless and thus eliminates the risk of flat tyres and blowouts. The companies announced a joint research agreement at the MovinOn Summit here on Tuesday. As part of the pact, the companies intend to validate the Uptis Prototype with the goal of introducing it on passenger models as early as 2024. "Uptis demonstrates that Michelins vision for a future of sustainable mobility is clearly an achievable dream, Michelin Group CEO Florent Menegaux said at a press conference here. General Motors senior vice-president, global purchasing and supply chain Steve Kiefer said Uptis is an ideal fit for propelling the automotive industry into the future. "It is a great example of how our customers benefit when we collaborate and innovate with our supplier partners," he added. Michelin and GM are testing tyre beginning with vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Later this year, the companies will initiate real-world testing of Uptis on a test fleet of Bolt EV vehicles in Michigan. Uptis features various improvements in architecture and composite materials, which enables it to bear the cars weight at road-going speeds. These innovations combine to eliminate compressed air to support the vehicle's load, and result in environmental savings. Around 200 million tires worldwide are scrapped prematurely every year as a result of punctures, damage from road hazards or improper air pressure that causes uneven wear. PTI MSS MRMR