Michelin is stamp of approval that we are on right path: Indian chef Garima Arora

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Conjuring up delicacies like chicken liver mousse, savoury betel leaf and cauliflower with caramelised whey in her Bangkok restaurant Gaa, Garima Arora has become the first Indian woman chef to be awarded a Michelin star.And she is ecstatic after the accolade that recognises culinary establishments for excellence. "It (Michelin star) is a like a stamp of approval that we are on the right path and to keep doing what we are doing," Arora told PTI over email after Gaa last week became the latest name to be added on the nearly century-old list. "I have always known I wanted to become a cook," said the 30-year-old who is owner and executive chef at Gaa. After making a brief layover at mediahouses as a journalist, the Mumbai girl eventually took the road to where her heart truly lay. But it wasn't merely a leap of faith. It was a calculated move. She studied and researched to understand what it took to be a woman in kitchens that have traditionally been ruled by men. Decades later, her choice is vindicated -- by the just won Michelin star, by critics and the many foodies who frequent her restaurant. The 2019 Michelin guide recognised Gaa as a restaurant with "high quality cooking" and one that was "worth a stop". "Modern eclectic cuisine that blends traditional cooking and innovative techniques is served here. Diners choose between the 10- and 14-course tasting menus which are changed quarterly to reflect seasonal specialties," the guide noted. Arora is the executive chef at Gaa. A Noma-trained, ex-sous chef at Bangkok restaurant Gaggan, she is assisted by an international team of chefs."As an owner, you're responsible for every aspect of the restaurant. You have to keep your staff motivated, guests satisfied and investors happy it is a tricky balance," she said. Launched in April 2017, her fine dining restaurant in the heart of Bangkok attempts to tap into techniques from around the world and apply it to locally sourced ingredients to create something unique.To achieve that, Arora and her team are constantly exploring ways to create food that captures the vibrancy of Bangkok and its amalgamation of cultural influences.The restaurant was born out of Arora's determination to synergize the connection between India and Thailand.At Gaa, it is not difficult to spot such cross-cultural gastronomical collaborations. There is Crayfish on Khakra, Chilled Soup of Mango, Pumpkin and Pickles, Duck Vindaloo and Grilled Young Corn among others. The Young Corn, which has come to become a favourite at the restaurant, for instance, takes its inspiration from the desi 'bhutta'. Arora grills it, just like back home here, but serves it with a dipping sauce of corn emulsion made of sweet corn, clarified butter and Japanese vinegar. The journey to this culinary triumph was, however, not an uneventful one -- lessons were learnt and challenges battled. That cooking is "a young person's game" was lesson number one. "It is very demanding physically and mentally," she said.While being a woman has traditionally been a setback, particularly at workplaces, Arora said she was fortunate to have had a "welcoming" office environment. "Personally, Ive worked with some of the best chefs in the world who made it a point to make me feel welcome in the kitchen," she said.She worked alongside several world-renowned chefs such as Gordon Ramsay (2011) and Ren Redzepi (2013-15), before relocating to Bangkok in 2015 to join the Gaggan restaurant group.The most important lesson of all, she said, was "nothing replaces hard work.""Whether you are a man or a woman, there is no shortcut in the kitchen. You have to put in the hours and go through the grind," she said, adding that there was no challenge like "running my own restaurant". Still waiting the big news to sink in, Arora said her plan ahead was to "push even harder"."You have to love what you do. I still work in the kitchen everyday and I just love it," she said.