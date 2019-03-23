Michelle Pfeiffer finds her Catwoman whip from 'Batman Returns'

Los Angeles, Mar 23 (PTI) Veteran actor Michelle Pfeiffer has reunited with her Catwoman whip from "Batman Returns", 27 years after the film's release.The 1992 film was directed by Tim Burton and featured Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne. Veteran actor Danny DeVito played the villain the Penguin."Look what I found. Needs a little TLC," the 60-year-old actress posted on her Instagram page on Friday, alongside a video. Following the success of the film, Pfeiffer went on to star in movies such as "Wolf", "Dangerous Minds", "What Lies Beneath", "White Oleander", "Hairspray", "Stardust", "Dark Shadows", "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and "Avengers: Endgame". PTI SHDSHD