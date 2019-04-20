Michelle Williams Phil Elverum split after year-long marriage

Los Angeles, Apr 21 (PTI) Actor Michelle Williams and musician Phil Elverum have split up, just a year after they tied the knot. According to People magazine, the couple, who had a very private wedding ceremony in front of friends and family last summer, separated early this year."Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year. It was an amicable spilt and they remain friends," a source told the magazine.Williams, 38, has reportedly been spotted without her wedding ring during recent public outings.The actor had announced her marriage to the 40-year-old singer-songwriter in a Vanity Fair cover story last July.Williams, who was in a relationship with Ledger until his death in 2008 and has a daughter, Mathilda, with him, had said that she "never gave up on love"."Obviously I've never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn't anyone else," Williams had said."And that's worth something. Ultimately, the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free," she added. PTI RB RB