Michelle Williams splits from Chad Johnson

Los Angeles, Dec 8 (PTI) Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams and pastor Chad Johnson have parted ways, nine months after they got engaged.The 38-year-old singer and Broadway star shared the news on her Instagram Stories on Friday."I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single. Things didn't work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don't wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry" Williams wrote. Johnson had proposed to Williams with a five-carat engagement ring in Pebble Beach, California in March, after less than a year of dating. The two had met at a spiritual retreat in Arizona. PTI SHDSHD