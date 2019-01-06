Michelle Williams to play Diana Ross in BET series 'American Soul'

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (PTI) Michelle Williams is set to play the role of music icon Diana Ross in the upcoming BET series "American Soul".Williams will star as a young Ross in the 70s as she debates whether or not to appear on legendary television host and producer Don Cornelius' dance show "Soul Train", reported People magazine. The series, which follows Cornelius' rise and fall, will also feature Bobby Brown as Rufus Thomas, who was as best known for the classic soul song "Do the Funky Chicken", Gabrielle Dennis as Tina Turner and Kelly Rowland as Gladys Knight."American Soul" premieres February 5 on BET with back-to-back episodes. PTI SHDSHD