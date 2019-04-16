Michelle Yeoh boards James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequels

Los Angeles, Apr 16 (PTI) Actor Michelle Yeoh has joined filmmaker James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise.The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of the franchise, stating that the 56-year-old actor will portray scientist Dr Karina Mogue in the upcoming sequels. "Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters. I look forward to working with her to do the same thing on the 'Avatar' sequels," Cameron said in a tweet.The first of the planned "Avatar" sequels, four additional films in all, will arrive in theatres on December 18, 2020.The original, which released in 2009, focused on the human led Resources Development Administration (RDA) attempting to mine Pandora for unobtanium, a hugely valuable mineral.It featured Sam Worthington in the role of disabled former marine Jake Sully, who falls in love with a Na'vi woman (Zoe Saldana) and is drawn into a battle for the survival of her world when the RDA threaten to destroy it.In the sequels, the two actors will be joined by newcomers Edie Falco, Kate Winslet, Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis. Actors Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Giovanni Ribisi are reprising their characters from the original. PTI RB SHDSHD