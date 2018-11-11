scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Michelle Yeoh to headline 'Star Trek Discovery' spin-off

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (PTI) "Crazy Rich Asians" star Michelle Yeoh is in negotiations to play the lead role in the "Star Trek Discovery" spin-off.According to Deadline, the actor is in talks to continue her journey as Captain Emperor Georgiou for a standalone "Star Trek" series for CBS All Access. Yeoh was the first actor cast in "Star Trek: Discovery," the first new series in the franchise in years. The actor, who recurred in season one of "Discovery", will return in season two as the new spin-off series would likely follow her adventures in Starfleet's Section 31 division.The potential spin-off is not the only new "Star Trek" project in the works, as it was announced this summer that Patrick Stewart will reprise his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in another CBS All Access series.CBS All Access also recently handed out a two-season, straight-to-series animated comedy "Star Trek: Lower Decks", from Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) and Alex Kurtzman. PTI SHDSHD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos