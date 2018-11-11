Michelle Yeoh to headline 'Star Trek Discovery' spin-off

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (PTI) "Crazy Rich Asians" star Michelle Yeoh is in negotiations to play the lead role in the "Star Trek Discovery" spin-off.According to Deadline, the actor is in talks to continue her journey as Captain Emperor Georgiou for a standalone "Star Trek" series for CBS All Access. Yeoh was the first actor cast in "Star Trek: Discovery," the first new series in the franchise in years. The actor, who recurred in season one of "Discovery", will return in season two as the new spin-off series would likely follow her adventures in Starfleet's Section 31 division.The potential spin-off is not the only new "Star Trek" project in the works, as it was announced this summer that Patrick Stewart will reprise his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in another CBS All Access series.CBS All Access also recently handed out a two-season, straight-to-series animated comedy "Star Trek: Lower Decks", from Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) and Alex Kurtzman. PTI SHDSHD